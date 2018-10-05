Cleveland kidnap victim shares her ordeal with Charleston children’s advocates

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman who was rescued after being held captive for almost 11 years in Cleveland shared her ordeal on Friday in Charleston.
Michelle Knight, who has changed her name to Lilly Rose Lee, spoke to supporters of the Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center at the group’s annual luncheon.
She says it was a horrible experience.
“So as I’m chained up to this pole, I’m passing in and out because the chain was so tight. I had a helmet on my head, a motorcycle helmet and a sock stuffed almost all the way down my throat. Couldn’t breathe, couldn’t function,” Lee said.
The man who kidnapped her was Ariel Castro, her best friend’s father.
He was found guilty and sentenced to prison where he hanged himself in September 2013.
Lee was 21 when Castro kidnapped her in 2003. He also kidnapped and abused two other women.
They were rescued in May 2013 after one of the women escaped and got help.
Lee has written a book and now travels around the country advocating for abused children and adults.
She also got married in 2015.
