Florence County continues grieving after shooting; Lowcountry law enforcement sending help

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The community in Florence County is continuing to grieve after eight people were shot during a standoff Wednesday night.
Seven law enforcement officers were shot including Sgt. Terrence Carraway who died. Two of the three Florence police officers who were hospitalized have since been released.
Deputies have identified the suspect as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, who is in custody, as the alleged shooter who opened fire on law enforcement.
Hopkins has not been formally charged, and officials leading the investigation say this is being treated as a homicide investigation.
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said his officers were called in for backup in the Wednesday shooting. Heidler said the officers came from different locations to try and assist.
Police officer Terrence Carraway was killed, and three other police officers and three deputies were injured in the incident.
Heidler said this was the most tragic event he has seen in his 35 years with the police department.
“Those cops put their badges on every single day and they know a tragedy could await them,” Heidler said."They kiss their wives. They kiss their husbands. They kiss their significant others with the thought they’re going to return. But they’re going to protect this city. They’re going to protect the public."
The shooting suspect, 74-year-old Fred Hopkins, also suffered a head injury and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hopkins was disbarred as a lawyer back in 1984. A state supreme court case reveals Hopkins was ordered to pay $18,000 which is equal to an amount he’s accused of wrongfully collecting while handling a tort claim and collection of insurance policies.
Because he did not comply with the order to pay up, he was placed in jail where he was supposed to serve six months but the term was later suspended.
He was also charged in 2015 with “running at large” an offense connected with loose animals. In 2014, he faced a disorderly conduct charge but the case was dropped a few weeks later.
On Thursday afternoon, Carroway’s body was escorted from MUSC where an autopsy was done back to the Pee Dee.
The procession for the fallen officer took place around 1 p.m. during which time Carraway’s body was transported from Charleston to Florence.
Multiple police departments were on scene for this procession.
Sections of I-26 westbound were closed as law enforcement escorted Carraway to the Pee Dee.
Carraway was 52-years-old, an Air Force veteran and spent 30 years in law enforcement.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office along with several other law enforcement agencies are sending help to Florence County.
“There was a strong showing of support from local law enforcement agencies,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office."There were surrounding police departments, there was state level as well as federal level law enforcement presents. So it was a very strong showing of support for our brothers and sisters in blue."
