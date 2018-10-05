Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain pulls out of his garage during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (Ng Han Guan)
By JIM ARMSTRONG | October 4, 2018 at 10:11 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 11:36 PM

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Championship leader Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest time in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix to lead a 1-2 finish for Mercedes.

Hamilton had a time of 1 minute, 28.691 seconds, 0.446 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third.

Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top five in the Friday practice.

With five races to go, Hamilton would move a step closer to a winning a fifth world championship with a win in Suzuka.

Hamilton has won five of the last six Formula One races and three of the last four at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany prepares for his first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany prepares for his first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

After winning the Russian GP last week, Hamilton leads Vettel by 50 points. Even if Vettel wins all five remaining races, he's not guaranteed to beat Hamilton.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany confers with his crew during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany confers with his crew during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

Conditions were cloudy at Suzuka with rain forecast for the second practice session later Friday.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany reacts during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany reacts during the first practice session at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

___

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland steers his car during the first practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi) (AP)

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts to a baby during a fan meeting at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts to a baby during a fan meeting at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix in Suzuka, central Japan, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.(AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)

___

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the first practice session for the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Toru Takahashi) (AP)

More AP auto racing: racing.ap.org