Two arrested after police chase of U-Haul ends in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Two people have been arrested after shoplifting and leading police on a chase down I-26 East bound Friday morning.
Around 4 a.m., Irmo officers noticed a U-Haul box truck stopped on Lake Murray Boulevard without its headlights on, officials said. Officers saw the vehicle leave CVS Pharmacy on Lake Murray Boulevard moments before.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a pursuit for over 30 minutes, Irmo Police officials said. WIS photographer Dustin Martin captured video of the pursuit that ended on Mellowood Drive in Columbia.
Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department assisted Irmo Police in taking two people into custody. They had shoplifted $200 worth of items from CVS Pharmacy, including beer, diapers and detergent.
Irmo officers arrested driver Barbara Brisbon for Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Shoplifting and Malicious Injury to Property. The passenger, Vincent Reese, was also charged with Shoplifting.
They were both transported to Lexington County Detention Center.
