Riven Senate advances Kavanaugh nomination toward weekend

Tensions were also reflected by the thousands of boisterous anti-Kavanaugh demonstrators who flowed around the Capitol complex for days, confronting senators and even reported near their homes. Protesters greeted senators with shouts of both opposition and support, and at one point the rallying chant "I believe survivors" echoed through a Senate office building. Trump tweeted against the "very rude elevator screamers," asserting without evidence that they were "paid professionals."