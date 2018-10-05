Medal of Honor Museum to decide Friday whether to start search for new home

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The $110 million Medal of Honor Museum may soon move from its future site at Patriots Point to another city or state.
Museum officials will decide Friday whether to open up a national search that may lead to a new home for the building that has garnered the attention of many for its design and prominence.
The initial announcement that the museum may find new ground came on Sept. 21 following a Medal of Honor Convention.
In an attempt to keep the museum in Mount Pleasant, town council signed a proclamation Thursday in support of construction of the museum. The town also granted waivers through the planning permit process and pledged $1.5 million toward road enhancements.
“Mount Pleasant Town Council has been an early and constant supporter of the National Medal of Honor Museum,” Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said. “We have long honored U.S. military service members awarded the highest and most prestigious personal military decoration for their acts of heroism.”
“After spending time last month with a substantial number of Medal of Honor recipients at the Medal of Honor Convention, fundamental questions were asked regarding the location of the National Medal of Honor Museum,” a statement from the Medal of Honor Museum said.
The statement also went on to put the project on hold.
“Consequently, the board of directors agreed that the next step for the museum is to re-examine the best home for this nationally important project,” the statement said. “As a result, the most transparent and responsible thing to do is to hold off on the planned design submission to the town of Mount Pleasant as staff undertake this evaluation.”
In January, the Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission recommended the denial of a zoning request forthe Medal of Honor museum because of its height and other development standards according to Mount Pleasant Communications Manager Martine Wolfe-Miller.
The recommendation was forwarded to the town planning committee of the town council for review.
The plans for the museum included 128-foot tall pylons in order to match the height of the USS Yorktown.
The museum announced in October that all living former U.S. presidents would serve as honorary museum board members.
Its fundraising goal is $110 million and would include three buildings in its 107,000 square-foot complex on Patriot’s Point.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.