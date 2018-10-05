Muslims pray for strength in quake-hit Indonesian city

Muslims pray for strength in quake-hit Indonesian city
A man cries during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Aaron Favila)
By TATAN SYUFLANA | October 5, 2018 at 4:12 AM EST - Updated October 5 at 7:36 AM

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — As the sun slipped behind the mountains and a gentle breeze blew onshore, hundreds of people gathered on an Indonesian beach Friday to chant a Muslim prayer — and remember those they lost — one week after a massive earthquake and tsunami ravaged the area, killing more than 1,500 people.

One woman wiped tears from her eyes while mouthing the words as the voices rang out in unison. Another rocked quietly behind her on the same sand where a festival with hundreds of people was being held when the disaster struck.

The chanting marked the end of a day filled with prayers and more burials as many survivors leaned on their faith to help them overcome grief and confusion.

"I hope my dead son has gone to heaven because he was in the middle of praying," said Abu Shamsuddin, who attended Friday prayers in the afternoon outside the damaged Agung Mosque in Palu city. "Allah willing, heaven for him. I have faith in that."

Men with skull caps sat on prayer mats in an open field, some weeping openly. Others braved the scorching sun as they listened to the mosque's imam encouraging them to be courageous.

A boy is teary-eyed as he joins during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A boy is teary-eyed as he joins during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

The national disaster agency said the confirmed death toll from last Friday's magnitude 7.5 earthquake increased slightly to 1,571.

A man looks at a mosque that is isolated by water after its bridge was broken due to the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man looks at a mosque that is isolated by water after its bridge was broken due to the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

Six more victims were buried Friday in a mass grave, bringing the total to 643.

Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a briefing in Jakarta that the search will continue for hundreds still missing, including many buried in deep mud and debris from collapsed houses and buildings.

Indonesian Muslim women pray during a special prayer for the victims of earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Indonesian Muslim women pray during a special prayer for the victims of earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Hundreds of Muslim survivors in the Indonesian city of Palu gathered at shattered mosques for Friday prayers, seeking strength to rebuild their lives a week after a powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,500 people. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

But hopes are dim for any survivors.

A man cries during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man cries during Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

Frustrated French rescuers resumed their search at the Mercure Hotel in Palu on Friday but failed to detect the possible sign of life that was picked up by their sensors a day earlier. The equipment can identify breathing and heartbeats, but gas leaks and other factors can result in false positives.

Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Evacuees pray near tents outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

"We are perplexed and frustrated mostly. We strongly believed in it yesterday. Now we have nothing at all. ... We tried everything and have no response," said Philippe Besson, president of the International Emergency Firefighters team.

Evacuees offer Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Evacuees offer Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

Local rescuers continued to dig at the collapsed four-star hotel. The French rescuers said on their Facebook page that 40 people, including six workers, were still missing there.

Evacuees perform Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Evacuees perform Friday prayer in a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

But some residents refused to give up hope.

An evacuee prays inside her tent near a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
An evacuee prays inside her tent near a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

"I am hoping for a miracle," said Bambang, who has been searching daily at the hotel site for his pregnant wife.

An evacuee and his son stand near his tent after Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
An evacuee and his son stand near his tent after Friday prayers outside a damaged mosque caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP)

Thousands of others were injured and more than 70,000 people have been moved to shelters and makeshift tents that have sprouted across Palu, the provincial capital that's home to 380,000 people, and its surrounding areas. After days of initial chaos and looting by desperate survivors, some stability has returned to Palu, with shops slowly reopening and electricity restored in some parts of the city.

People leave after Friday prayer at a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People leave after Friday prayer at a mosque amidst destruction caused by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

Nugroho said about 67,000 military and police have been deployed to the area to maintain security and accelerate distribution of aid to survivors in outlying areas. Ships and more than two dozen military transport planes, including ones from Japan, New Zealand and India, have arrived in Palu carrying hundreds of tons of food and badly needed supplies and heavy equipment.

A man is silhouetted as he scavenges for usable items at a tsunami-ravaged area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and mud slides that killed a large number of people and displaced tens of thousands others. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
A man is silhouetted as he scavenges for usable items at a tsunami-ravaged area in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and mud slides that killed a large number of people and displaced tens of thousands others. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)

Television footage showed personnel loading boxes of food into trucks that will be delivered to outlying areas, where many evacuees are still complaining that aid has been slow to arrive. Officials have listed tents, water treatment equipment, electric generators and disinfectants to fog campsite areas to prevent disease as immediate needs.

Rescue workers carry a body to be buried at a mass grave for earthquake and tsunami victims in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and mud slides that killed a large number of people and displaced tens of thousands others. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Rescue workers carry a body to be buried at a mass grave for earthquake and tsunami victims in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. A 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked the city on Sept. 28, triggering a tsunami and mud slides that killed a large number of people and displaced tens of thousands others. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) (AP)

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who arrived Friday in Palu to assess the situation, said it will take at least two years to reconstruct the disaster zone.

Evacuees check used clothes outside tents after their homes were destroyed by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
Evacuees check used clothes outside tents after their homes were destroyed by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

He said the government will ensure that affected children return to school within a month. The United Nations has said some 200,000 people, including tens of thousands of children, are in need of help.

A message is written on the door of a house damaged by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A message is written on the door of a house damaged by the massive earthquake and tsunami in Loly, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. French rescuers say they've been unable to find the possible sign of life they detected a day earlier under the rubble of a hotel that collapsed in the earthquake a week ago on Indonesia's Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

International volunteers said many camps lack adequate sanitation, sparking fears of the spread of disease. Fuel remained another concern, with villagers forced to queue at pumps for more than six hours.

Many villagers remained traumatized as aftershocks continued to jolt the region.

"I grabbed my children and fled to the hills when the earthquake happened. I didn't manage to take any valuables but we are alive and that's most important," Yuli, who goes by one name, said on local television. "I don't want to ever go back to the village. It's too terrifying."