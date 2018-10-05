Warm “Fall” Weekend in Store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - WARM OCTOBER WEEKEND!
High pressure will dominate most of our weather pattern this weekend, meaning most spots remain warm and mainly dry. We can’t rule out a few showers or scattered storms along the sea breeze each day, but many spots will remain dry. High temperatures will stay well above average this weekend, topping off in the upper 80’s each day, possibly 90 on Saturday.
We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will eventually shift into the northern Gulf of Mexico into next week. Track dependent (which is very uncertain at this time), we could see increasing rain chances through the middle of next week. If the area of low pressure swings close to the Lowcountry, high rain chances are likely. Once again, this is all dependent on the storm track which is extremely uncertain at this time.
TONIGHT: Clear and calm, LOW: 72.
SATURDAY: Slight chance of a scattered shower, HIGH: 89, LOW: 72.
SUNDAY: Mainly dry, slight chance, warm, HIGH: 87, LOW: 73.
MONDAY: Sunny with the chance of showers, HIGH: 86, LOW: 72.
TUESDAY: Still above average, chance of rain, HIGH: 86, LOW: 71.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.