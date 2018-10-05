Police charge two students following fight at Wando High School

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police officers have charged two students following a fight at Wando High School.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon when school resource officers were called to the back patio of the cafeteria for a fight between two students.
When responding officers arrived they saw the first student being escorted back into the school and another student, with visible injuries to his head/left eye area, being restrained by staff.
The first student told school officials that as he was walking outside onto the patio area, another student raised his arms and said,"What’s up?!?"
The first student said he took that to mean that the other student wanted to fight due to challenging him in a fight earlier in the week.
A police report states a fight escalated in which one of the students punched the other several times in the head before being broken up by staff.
When asked why they were fighting, one of the students said it was because of an ongoing issue between Mount Pleasant and McClellanville kids, since the other student “hangs with kids from McClellanville.”
One student was charged with second-degree assault and battery, while the other is charged with disorderly conduct.
Police say all charges will be forwarded to Family Court.
