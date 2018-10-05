Police looking for suspects who tried to grab child from mother in N. Charleston neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for two people who tried to take a 3-year-old child from their mother Friday morning.
Just before 8:30 a.m., the mother and child were walking back to their home in the Colony North neighborhood on Norwalk Drive when a man and woman appeared from a wood line and approached them, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The man, armed with a handgun, then tried to grab the child, but the mother pulled the child away and the suspects ran back into the woods, Pryor said.
“Luckily this morning I took my son to school in a car instead of catching a bus, so that could have been us and things could have went a lot differently," said Chris Norris who lives in the neighborhood.
Other residents applauded the police for a quick response.
“I’m glad they hopped on it as fast as they did,” June Buntin said. “I really am glad the baby didn’t get taken, you know."
Police are looking for a white man in his 40s, approximately 6-feet tall and 140 pounds, clean shaven, wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The other suspect is a white female in her 30s, approximately 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with shoulder length blonde hair and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information should call NCPD at 843-740-2800 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.