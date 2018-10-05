Second Publix location coming to James Island

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A major grocery store chain is adding another location to James Island.
It’s been nearly six months since officials gave the okay for a Publix to be built along Folly Road near Fort Johnson Road.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Starr Kelly, who works on James Island, said. “There’s a lot of development and I think it’s a positive thing.”
It’s going on the piece of land where the Rogue Motion Boat Sales and Storage used to be. Now, instead of the abandoned building, there are piles of rubble as crews continue to clear the property.
“It looked pretty trashy for the most part,” Kelly said. “Now that it’s being developed – I’m pretty sure they’ll make something really nice out of it.”
In the images and renderings, approved by the City of Charleston, you can see there are spaces for other businesses besides just the Publix in the new shopping center.
“Other tenants will need to get business licenses but will not have to go through the Design Review Board,” Chloe Field, Charleston’s Communications Coordinator, said.
One concern, however, is the traffic in the area. With another major retailer – it could impact how things are moving.
“I think traffic is going to get worse regardless of the Publix or not,” Kelly added.
We have reached out to Publix to see when they expect construction to be complete. We are still waiting to hear back.
