Sheriff: Officers, deputies shot in Florence County were ambushed

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The police officers and deputies who were shot outside a Florence County home were ambushed by the father of a sexual assault suspect who the deputies were there to interview, according to investigators.
Sheriff Leon Lott with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office announced that 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins was officially charged at noon on Friday with the murder of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway.
He also faces six counts of attempted murder for the shooting of six other law enforcement officers.
Hopkins was denied bond Friday evening.
At one point during the hearing, the judge asked Hopkins if he knew where he was to which Hopkins replied,"No, where am I?"
Lott revealed that the shooting started as an investigation of a sexual assault suspect identified as Hopkins' adopted 27-year-old son Seth Hopkins, who is being charged with second-degree criminal sexual assault.
Three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office had made arrangements to interview Seth Hopkins at the family’s home.
“They did not have an arrest warrant they were going there to interview him,” Lott said during a press conference Friday afternoon.
According to Lott, the deputies also had a search warrant but they had communicated to Seth they were going to interview him.
Lott says that once the deputies arrived they were ambushed and shot, with responding officers also getting hit by gunfire.
“These officers were ambushed, very quickly,” he said."As soon as they got there, the ambush was in place. These officers did absolutely nothing wrong."
Both Frederick Hopkins and Seth Hopkins were at medical facilities and released. Both showed up at bond court and were denied bond.
The father and son will be locked up at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, Lott said.
The sheriff’s office said the the FBI evidence respond team is assisting and processing the crime scene, with crews expected to be there for seven to ten more days.
“This is a large crime scene and a very large complex puzzle that we’re filling the pieces in,” Lott said."Piece by piece, what, why and who."
Hopkins is accused of injuring the following officers in the shooting incident:
- Officer Brian Hart of the Florence Police Department
- Officer Travis Scott of the Florence Police Department
- Officer Scott Williamson of the Florence Police Department
- Deputy Arie Davis of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Sarah Miller of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
- Investigator Farrrah Turner of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office
Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said he and Carraway had been friends for decades.
“He was the proverbial gentle giant, and I loved him,” Heidler said. Carraway had just received a 30-year service pin from the department.
“This is the most tragic event during the 35 years of being with the Florence Police Department to have occurred in this area,” Heidler said.
Carraway’s body was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy and transported back to the Pee Dee on Thursday.
Authorities say Hopkins suffered a head injury during the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Hopkins was disbarred as a lawyer back in 1984.
A state supreme court case reveals Hopkins was ordered to pay $18,000 which is equal to an amount he’s accused of wrongfully collecting while handling a tort claim and collection of insurance policies.
Because he did not comply with the order to pay up, he was placed in jail where he was supposed to serve six months but the term was later suspended.
He was also charged in 2015 with “running at large” an offense connected with loose animals.
In 2014, he faced a disorderly conduct charge but the case was dropped a few weeks later.
According to a report by the Associated Press, Hopkins served in the U.S. Army for 11 years including his time in Vietnam after joining in 1966.
The records show Hopkins was awarded a marksman badge with pistol bar and a sharpshooter with rifle bar during his service.
He and his son are currently incarcerated at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.