Snowden community working to raise money for historic school house renovations

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Snowden community is working to raise money to move and restore the Long Point Road School House.
A fundraising event on Friday night could give them fundraising momentum.
Long Point Road School House is one of the last remaining Jim Crow buildings in South Carolina and the last African American school east of the Cooper.
A developer brought the property the school currently sits on and is giving the community time to move the school so they can preserve it.
Snowden Community President Freddie Jenkins said it would cost around $200,000 to move and restore the school house and turn it into a community education center.
He said their focus right now is raising $20,000 to $30,000 to get the school moved. He said once it’s at its new home they would try and raise the additional money and apply for grants to help with the expense.
Jenkins said in the first few months of raising money, they have raised $10,000.
A former Long Point Road School House student said she hopes that number doubles in Friday night’s event.
“I’m hoping we can raise $10,000 more. That would be a blessing,” Mary P. Lawerence said.
Lawerence said for her, having the school restored would bring opportunities to teach future generations about the past.
“It would be amazing for them to see just how far we came,” Lawerence said. “It’s a journey.”
Her brother Rev. Arthur Pickney, and former classmate, agreed. He said it would be historical to reopen the only school they had at the time.
“We see what my parents and grandparents went through to get educated and I wanted to educate myself and a lot of us went to college after too,” Pickney said.
Pickney said he went to Long Point School House until desegregation and said many of his former classmates continued through high school and went on to college and the military.
That’s why he said opening it back up would bring history back to life.
“I think it’d be a shining light for the community for us to do something like this together,” Pickney said.
The Long Point Road School House event is Friday, Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road.
The suggested donation for the event is $25. The fundraising event includes Gullah cuisine, music, and honoring former students of Long Point Road School House who still live in the Snowden community.
