Stutthof Nazi camp guard going on trial in Germany

In this July 18, 2017 photo the wooden main gate leads into the former Nazi German Stutthof concentration camp in Sztutowo, Poland. A former SS guard is to go on trial in Germany on charges of accessory to murder for serving at the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp. The 94-year-old, who hasn't been identified due to German privacy laws, is accused of working as a guard at the camp from June 1942 to the beginning of September 1944. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (Czarek Sokolowski)