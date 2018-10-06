Chicago verdict raises hope of police being held accountable

Protesters stand near police in the downtown area after a jury convicted white Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Chicago. Van Dyke, 40, was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in about 50 years. He was taken into custody moments after the verdict was read. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) (Matt Marton)
By ERRIN HAINES WHACK | October 6, 2018 at 9:11 AM EST - Updated October 6 at 9:11 AM

A rare scene in the American justice system unfolded in a Chicago courthouse: A white officer stood before a mostly white jury and was convicted of killing a black teenager.

Jason Van Dyke was convicted Friday of second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated battery for shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times.

The conviction in the 2014 shooting came two months after a Texas officer was convicted in the killing of a 15-year-old unarmed black boy.

The pair of guilty verdicts could signal a shift in momentum after years of delayed arrests, non-indictments and acquittals.

Activists and advocates say their efforts, along with the ubiquity of cellphone camera evidence, could be changing the power balance between police and black communities.

People react outside of City Hall after a jury convicted white Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald Friday, Oct 5, 2018, in Chicago. Van Dyke, 40, was the first Chicago officer to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting in about 50 years. He was taken into custody moments after the verdict was read. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
This Oct. 5, 2018 photo provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office in Chicago, Ill., shows Jason Van Dyke. Van Dyke, a Chicago police Officer, was taken into custody and photographed, after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald, at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on Friday, Oct. 5, in Chicago. (Cook County Sheriff's Office via AP)
