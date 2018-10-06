City of Charleston replaces downtown signs for Palmetto Rose sellers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston replaced four signs referring to those selling Palmetto Roses without a permit as “roaming peddlers.”
Palmetto Roses are made from Palmetto trees and are part of the Gullah Geechee culture.
The tradition has been around for a century and are usually sold in the downtown market area.
The decision to change the signs came after months of protests from community leaders that felt the signs were criminalizing kids.
Instead, they called upon city officials to replace the signs and provide better resources to the youth that sell these roses.
“We felt like the signs were criminalizing and discriminatory,” said Shakem Akhet, one of the members leading the protests. “We wanted to give our youth the opportunity to make money and offer support for them."
Charleston City Council created the Palmetto Rose Artisan Working Group to help young people get authorization for selling these roses at four locations.
This has been a work in progress since the Council established a program called “Youth Palmetto Art and Business Program” in 2007.
Kids and teenagers between 9 and 16 must complete a business course to legally sell the crafts at the kiosk locations.
The signs were changed to direct people to the kiosks and emphasize the city program.
“We all agreed that this was a better sign to help direct business to our authorized youth and the Palmetto Rose Artisan program,” said MBE Manager for the City of Charleston Ruth Jordan.
