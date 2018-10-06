Clemson crushes Wake Forest 63-3

Between Etienne, Dixon, Choice and three other rushers, Clemson ran for 471 yards, the team’s most in a single game under head coach Dabo Swinney. Through the air, a balanced effort quarterbacked by Trevor Lawrence powered the Tigers. Lawrence completed 18 of his 21 pass attempts in the first half alone, connecting with nine different receivers to amass 173 yards and two touchdowns in the first 30 minutes. Chase Brice also added a scoring pass in the fourth quarter and ended his action with four completions on four attempts for 50 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers held Wake Forest to 77 yards to Clemson’s 312 in the first half, with just three of those offensive yards coming on rushes for the Demon Deacons. For the whole game, Tre Lamar led the way with six solo tackles and two of Clemson’s three sacks.