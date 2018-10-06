Cops cuffed unarmed college students at gunpoint, setting off backlash

GLASSBORO, NJ (KYW/CNN) - Students at a New Jersey college are upset after police pulled guns on a pair of unarmed students driving the same type of car as a suspect.
Altaif Hassan, the driver of that car, said this isn't the first time something like this has happened to him.
Body cam video shows Glassboro Police responding earlier this week to a concerned citizen's report of a man brandishing a gun at a shopping center.
Officers immediately started following a black Dodge Charger onto the campus of Rowan University, where several bystanders recorded them ordering the driver and passenger out and onto the ground.
The people in the car, who were cuffed at gunpoint, were unarmed students.
"The whole time I'm thinking, ‘What if I trip? What if I sneeze?’ I'm dumb scared at this point,” Hassan said at a forum on Friday for students who expressed their anger about the incident.
Many are upset police drew multiple guns, including a rifle, on Hassan, a senior biology student, and his passenger Giavonna Robinson.
"Where is the apology,” one student asked at a forum on Friday addressing the incident.
Hassan told his peers he's been stopped and had his car searched numerous times by Glassboro Police over the last four years.
He feels he's a victim racial profiling.
"Well, do I really have a choice if you check my car or not? Cause if I say no, you're going to impound my car. I've been doing the same routine since freshman year, never been charged with anything,” he said.
Glassboro Police were invited by the student government association to attend the town hall-style forum, but declined.
Many students, including Hassan, felt Glassboro Police should have at least came to show they care about campus concerns.
"Them not showing up today kind of told me that maybe they got something to hide,” Hassan said.
County prosecutors are now investigating the incident.
The police department requested the investigation after mounting public concern.
