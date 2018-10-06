Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott react to Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation

(WCSC) - On Saturday, the Senate voted 50-48 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the newest associate justice.
Many public figures took to Twitter to express their reactions to the vote.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham launched into a series of tweets, stating “I’m not tired of winning ….....Victory!”
Graham attached a photo of him and Kavanaugh standing side by side with the caption “confirmed.”
Graham previously defended Kavanaugh against sexual assault allegations. During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Graham accused Democrats of trying to destroy Kavanaugh’s life.
Senator Tim Scott also tweeted his congratulations. Scott addressed the sexual assault FBI investigation, saying “Nothing from the FBI report I read myself corroborates any of the allegations laid out against Judge Kavanaugh.”
President Donald Trump applauded the U,S, Senate for confirming Kavanaugh.
Other politicians, including senators Cory Booker and Jeanne Shaheen, expressed dismay over the decision.
Kavanaugh was sworn in hours after his confirmation. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy administered the judicial oath.
