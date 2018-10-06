A Few Showers with & Hot Temps; Wet Pattern Next Week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A few spotty afternoon showers are possible today and tomorrow ahead of a weak front. Temperatures are staying near 90 degrees, about 10 degrees above normal! Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs topping out near 90 degrees. Overnight lows are staying mild and muggy.
Moisture increases throughout the week as an area of low pressure moves into the southeast. This system is north of Honduras and has a high chance of developing into a tropical system this weekend or early next week. This area of low pressure will increase the Lowcountry’s chance for heavy rain, gusty winds and severe weather mid/late next week. We will continue to monitor this area of showers and storms.
TODAY: Lots of sunshine, feeling hot, mainly dry HIGH 90.
TOMORROW: More clouds, spotty shower, still warm, HIGH 88.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated rain possible, HIGH: 86.
TUESDAY: Scattered afternoon rain, more clouds, HIGH: 86.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain, not as hot, HIGH: 84.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.