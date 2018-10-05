Oklahoma woman suing President Trump for $10 million

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - President Donald Trump is facing a lawsuit seeking $10,000,000 in damages from a Lawton woman according to court documents filed on Thursday.
Donna E. Traylor filed the civil lawsuit at the Comanche County Courthouse claiming that her 5th and 14th amendment rights were violated. She claims the president also violated her rights to religious freedom and denied basic rights to medical care.
Court documents show that Traylor believes her due process rights were violated. She continues in the filing by stating it “guarantees that I receive proper notice, an opportunity to be heard, and a decision by a neutral decision maker before my earned benefits are taken away.”
Traylor also claims President Trump violated her rights through numerous Executive Orders and “policies which conceal the torturous acts of the U.S. army leaders.”
No other specifics were mentioned in the filing.
Court documents said President Trump’s attorneys are supposed to respond to the lawsuit within 20 days. Traylor plans to represent herself in court.
