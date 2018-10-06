Three men who helped rescue kidnapped Johns Island girl given key to the city

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three men who helped rescue a little girl who was kidnapped from her Johns island home were honored by the City of Charleston Friday.
The Norfolk Southern railroad workers were on their normal patrol in Alabama on Feb. 14 when they saw a scene that was a little odd.
On the patrol inspection, the workers came to a point on the tracks in their section of the railroad where a car was about 20 feet away from the tracks.
They said they normally see trespassers, but this wasn’t a normal scene.
“We were just coming along the right away when we saw a suspicious vehicle. We always come along trespassers, and it’s our job to tell them it’s unsafe,” said Mark Burke, one of the railroad workers who found the car.
They said there were a few signs that made them know they should call the authorities.
“We really noticed at first that it was out of state plates. It threw a flag when we saw the little girl looking out the window of the car. That was the first thing we saw...was that girl,” said Burke. “You could tell something was wrong. It just wasn’t right.”
On Friday evening those three men made the trip to Charleston to be given a key to the city for their heroic efforts of knowing when they should speak up.
One of them said they are all three fathers, so they knew they had a duty to call for help.
“We feel like heroes for our families. We are heroes to these ladies and our daughters. We expect someone to do the same for us if it was our daughters,” said Burke.
The three men said they were finally able to meet the little girl they helped save Friday evening and they have been looking forward to it every day.
Thomas Evans pleaded guilty in Federal Court in September. He faces up to 30 years in prison on those charges.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.