CSU drops road contest to Savannah State

SAVANNAH, GA (WCSC/CSU Athletics) - Savannah State took advantage of a pair of Charleston Southern first half turnovers and the Tigers limited the Buccaneers in the second half as CSU fell on the road at Wright Stadium on Saturday night, 23-3.
CSU (1-3) struggled in the second half recording one first down and 12 yards over the final 30 minutes as the Buccaneers were unable to keep Savannah State (1-4) off the field. The Tigers held onto the ball for over 21 minutes in the second half and picked up a late Jaylen McCloud touchdown to seal the victory over the Bucs.
SSU picked up its first win of the series against Charleston Southern behind 213 rushing yards and McCloud’s pair of touchdowns. Quarterback D’vonn Gibbons paced the Savannah State rushing attack with 68 yards and a score of his own.
The Bucs were led by Ronnie Harris' 18 rushing yards as the Bucs finished the game with 33 team rushing yards on 34 carries. CSU’s quarterbacks were a combined 10-of-19 through the air for 90 yards and an interception.
Savannah State posted 6.0 sacks with Aaron Robinson and Stefen Banks both recording a pair of sacks apiece in the win. Donald Rutledge added a 75-yard interception return in the first half to go with two tackles.
J.D. Sosebee was back in double-digits for CSU with a team-high 13 tackles in the game. Solomon Brown added 11 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.
Key Series Following an Adam Allen fumble, Savannah State drove six plays for 32 yards and the 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. The second touchdown widened the gap between the teams and built a lead that would prove to be unsurmountable in the Bucs' loss. James Kicklighter carried the ball 21 yards down to the CSU 11 on the first play of the drive. McCloud went the rest of the way with the two-yard plunge on second and goal doubling the Savannah State lead and propelling the Tigers to the 14-3 lead at the half.
