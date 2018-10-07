CSU drops road contest to Savannah State

Key Series Following an Adam Allen fumble, Savannah State drove six plays for 32 yards and the 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. The second touchdown widened the gap between the teams and built a lead that would prove to be unsurmountable in the Bucs' loss. James Kicklighter carried the ball 21 yards down to the CSU 11 on the first play of the drive. McCloud went the rest of the way with the two-yard plunge on second and goal doubling the Savannah State lead and propelling the Tigers to the 14-3 lead at the half.