Deputies investigating theft of construction equipment

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the theft of heavy equipment from a construction site.
Someone stole a 2012 Caterpillar model 257B3 Skid Steer from a site on Shiney Road between Monday and Tuesday, deputies say. The skid steer is yellow and black with an open cab on rubber tracks with a bucket on the front and a JH Hires Construction sticker.
The skid steer is valued at $40,000, deputies say.
Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Abell at 843-255-3436 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
