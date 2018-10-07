Deputies investigating theft of construction equipment

A skid steer like this one was stolen from a St. Helena Island construction site. (Source: Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | October 7, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST - Updated October 7 at 10:05 AM

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the theft of heavy equipment from a construction site.

Someone stole a 2012 Caterpillar model 257B3 Skid Steer from a site on Shiney Road between Monday and Tuesday, deputies say. The skid steer is yellow and black with an open cab on rubber tracks with a bucket on the front and a JH Hires Construction sticker.

The skid steer is valued at $40,000, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Abell at 843-255-3436 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

