The Latest: Church leaders urge Romanians to vote

A woman casts her vote, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru) (Andreea Alexandru)
October 7, 2018 at 6:56 AM EST - Updated October 7 at 8:46 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The Latest on Romania's vote to change the definition of marriage (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The head of the Romanian Orthodox Church is urging the faith's adherents to vote in a referendum that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage, if it passes.

The church's news agency said Patriarch Daniel called on Romanians who hadn't yet cast ballots on Sunday to "vote before it's too late."

The referendum would amend the Romanian Constitution to define marriage as a union between a man and a woman, instead of a union between two spouses.

Head of the Romanian Orthodox church Patriarch Daniel exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Head of the Romanian Orthodox church Patriarch Daniel exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Voter turnout of 30 percent is required for the referendum to be valid. Turnout was 11.67 percent as of midday Sunday.

Another prominent church official, Metropolitan Teofan of Moldova and Bucovina, told Romania's Agerpres national news agency Romanians "deserved their fate" if the amendment fails.

A man holding a child on his shoulders casts his vote, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A man holding a child on his shoulders casts his vote, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

___

1:55 p.m.

A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Romania's Central Electoral Bureau said 11.67 percent of voters had cast a ballot by lunchtime Sunday in the country's two-day referendum on changing the definition of marriage.

The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

A priest exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A priest exits a voting booth in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania's Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between "spouses." Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum and Romanian Orthodox priests during Sunday services encouraged the faithful to vote.

A child lifts the courtain of a voting booth as his father casts his vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A child lifts the courtain of a voting booth as his father casts his vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Opponents say the amendment could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families.

___

A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A Romanian Orthodox nun exits the voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

8 a.m.

Romanians are voting for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage.

A man watches a mother casting her vote next to her child in a voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A man watches a mother casting her vote next to her child in a voting booth, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The Central Electoral Bureau said 5.72 percent of voters had cast a ballot Saturday in the two-day referendum. The vote requires a 30 percent turnout to be valid.

The conservative Coalition for Family initiated the referendum, backed by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church. During Sunday services, priests are expected to encourage the faithful to vote.

A Romanian Orthodox nun casts her vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A Romanian Orthodox nun casts her vote, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

The proposed amendment would change the definition of family in Romania's Constitution to make marriage a union between a man and a woman instead of between "spouses." Same-sex marriage is already illegal in Romania.

Opponents say the new constitutional language could make LGBT people feel more like second-class citizens and could discriminate against non-traditional families.

A child exits a voting cabin followed by his mother, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A child exits a voting cabin followed by his mother, in Ciorogarla, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. Romanians are voting Sunday around the country for a second day on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A man exits the voting booth, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
A man exits the voting booth, in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Two days of voting on a constitutional amendment that would make it harder to legalize same-sex marriage has started in Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)