Monitoring the Tropics; Temps Staying Warm!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Enjoy the sun and drier conditions while it lasts! Mid/late next week Tropical Depression (soon-to-be Tropical Storm Michael) may bring impacts to the Lowcountry. Until then look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon into the evening. Use caution out at the beaches as a moderate risk for rip currents is in effect.