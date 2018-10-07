Monitoring the Tropics; Temps Staying Warm!

By Danielle Prinz | October 7, 2018 at 7:06 AM EST - Updated October 7 at 7:06 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Enjoy the sun and drier conditions while it lasts! Mid/late next week Tropical Depression (soon-to-be Tropical Storm Michael) may bring impacts to the Lowcountry. Until then look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon into the evening. Use caution out at the beaches as a moderate risk for rip currents is in effect.

MORE ON SOON-TO-BE TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL...

Confidence in the timing and direct impacts is low as this system is still far out. The main concerns would be heavy rain, gusty winds and spin-up tornadoes mid/late week. Regardless, this system will increase the amount of deep tropical moisture in the southeast and rain chances will rise starting Tuesday. The Lowcountry should dry out Saturday.

TODAY: Suns and clouds, slight chance for isolated showers/storms, HIGH: 89.

TOMORROW: More clouds, slight chance for afternoon rain, HIGH: 87.

TUESDAY: Warm and humid, mostly cloudy with scattered rain, HIGH: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast, windy with rain, HIGH: 83.

THURSDAY: Torrential rain possible, windy HIGH: 82

FRIDAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds possible, HIGH: 84.

