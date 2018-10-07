One dead after shooting incident at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting at RipTydz Oceanfront Grille early Sunday morning.
Myrtle Beach Police say officers were called to the restaurant around 1:13 a.m. after shots were fired. Upon investigation, officials say a fight broke out inside the bar and one man fired a weapon, striking the victim.
Police say with the help of quick action of officers and witness cooperation, they were able to identify the suspect within minutes and have arrested one person in connection to the incident.
Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department as the investigation remains ongoing.
