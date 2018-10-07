Tropical Depression 14 forms in gulf

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A newly-formed tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico that could cause heavy rain in the Lowcountry this week.
Current forecast tracks have it reaching the Florida coastline by Wednesday and then moving across land toward the Carolinas between Thursday and Friday.
At 4 a.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 18.6 North, longitude 86.9 West. That placed it about 90 miles east of Chetumal, Mexico and 260 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba.
The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 3 mph. A turn toward the north is expected later Sunday, with that motion at a faster forward speed continuing through early Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center will move through the Yucatan Channel Monday morning and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next several days, with the depression expected to become a tropical storm later Sunday.
The system could become a hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).
When it becomes a tropical storm, it will take the name Michael.
