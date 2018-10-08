Absentee voting begins Monday in the Tri-County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - You don’t need to wait for election day to get your ballot in. In-person absentee voting starts Monday in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley County.
CLICK HERE for more information on voter registration and to see the ballot for your precinct.
In Charleston County, the Royal Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4750 Abraham Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405, is open Monday through Friday 8:30am to 5:00pm. Starting on the week of October 22, 2018, both the Seacoast Church locations in West Ashley and Mount Pleasant will also become locations for voting in advance to election today.
In Dorchester County, the voter registration office in Saint George will also open Monday at 8:30am.
In Berkeley County, the county’s Elections and Voter Registration Office on Belt Drive in Moncks Corner opens at 8:30am.
The final day of in-person absentee voting will be November 5, 2018. Election Day is November 6th.
If you haven't registered yet, there is still time. The deadline has been extended to October 17, 2018.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.