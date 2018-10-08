Battery beaten in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - The Charleston Battery dropped its second consecutive match Sunday afternoon in Lawrenceville, Georgia, losing 2-1 to Atlanta United 2.
The Battery opened the scoring in the 27th minute against the run of play when Jarad van Schaik played Angelo Kelly in down the left flank. Kelly muscled his way past his defender and found Ataulla Guerra inside the penalty area. Guerra skipped past two tackles before finding the bottom corner of Alec Kann’s goal from 12 yards out. The goal was Guerra’s 15th of the season.
Atlanta came out of the halftime break on the front foot and equalized in the 48th minute from a set piece. Romario Williams beat his defender to the near post and flicked Andrew Carleton’s inswinging corner past Joe Kuzminsky to tie the game at one.
The Battery had an opportunity to put themselves back in front ten minutes after Atlanta’s goal when Kann passed the ball straight to Guerra who was alone at the top of the 18 yard box, but Guerra over-hit his pass to Patrick Okonkwo and Kann collected it.
Carleton and Williams connected again in the 66th minute to score the eventual game-winning goal. Carleton played a long through ball behind the Battery back three into the path of Williams’ run. Williams rounded Kuzminsky with his first touch and calmly tucked the ball into the open net to put Atlanta ahead.
The Battery had a few chances to equalize as the second half wore on, but couldn’t convert. Okonkwo had an opportunity in the dying seconds of injury time, but he couldn’t turn Nico Rittmeyer’s cutback on frame.
The loss is the Battery’s fifth of the season and second in as many games. They’ll close out the regular season next Saturday in Canada against Ottawa Fury FC.