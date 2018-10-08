Brewers sweep Rockies, advance to 1st NLCS since 2011

Brewers OF Christian Yelich went 0 for 3 with two walks. He made his major league debut at Coors Field on July 23, 2013, and collected his first two big league hits that day. ... Arenado wore a face mask late in the game due to the cool conditions. ... OF Carlos Gonzalez lost the grip on his bat in the ninth and it wound up in the screen by the Rockies dugout. ... The Rockies have lost 11 of their last 13 postseason games.