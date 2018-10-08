Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a woman not seen for more than two weeks.
Brandy Leigh Scott was last seen on Sept. 22 by her roommate at their Line Street home in Charleston, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
She is known to frequent West Ashley, downtown Charleston, North Charleston and Ridgeville, he said.
She may be driving a 2006 Chevy Cobalt with South Carolina tags PNV757.
She is 33, 5 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police Det. Carter at 843-720-2539 or ask for the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200.
