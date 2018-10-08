DD2 voting on policy affecting students with special needs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester District Two school board members are voting on the “Employability Credential” Monday evening to determine whether they will accept the state-mandated policy that impacts students with special needs.
The policy would implement an altered curriculum for all DD2 special-needs classes to fit one that helps the students prepare to enter the work force after graduation.
The current course work does include work that helps the students get familiar with the skills they need after high school, but one board member says this program is much more inclusive.
“This legitimizes and recognizes a stamp of approval from the state that students with disabilities are very employable and social and trained and able to be in the work force and contribute to society,” says Antonia S. Cappalletti, the executive director of Special Services.
If the board votes to pass the policy into place, then the “Employability Credential” would be official as of Tuesday morning.
The current freshman class of students with disabilities would be the first class to take the courses for the official credit.
One parent says she is more than excited to know her son will gain the skills he needs to work.
“I think it will definitely help. They will see he will have more training and experience, I definitely think its beneficial,” says Michelle Burnes, a mom of a student with special needs.
Every school district in South Carolina will eventually be required to put the policy into place in their curriculum, but DD2 is trying to take quick action.
“They have opportunity to exit with a credential that is valid and documents their hours and skills,” says Cappallettii. “We want those students to become as prepared as possible under the new courses of study.”
The board meets at 6 p.m. Monday to discuss the final vote.
