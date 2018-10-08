Deputies search for father after missing child found safe

AIKEN, SC (WCSC) - Authorities in Aiken County are searching for the father of a boy who went missing for several hours over the weekend.
Deputies are searching for Patrick Demon Frazier, 31, who is wanted on a charge of custodial interference.
Frazier's 9-year-old son had been reported missing Sunday but was later found.
Deputies said the child's mother reported him missing at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. She told deputies she had received several messages from Frazier, who she said made threats to harm himself and his son.
Frazier is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.
Anyone with information on Frazier’s whereabouts should contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.