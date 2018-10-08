Fallen Florence officer to be remembered Monday

FLORENCE, SC (WCSC) - Law enforcement and the community will gather Monday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen Florence officer killed in an ambush last week.
Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, died last week when a shooter fired at officers in a neighborhood.
“He had the ability to bring a sense of order and peacefulness to the most difficult of situations,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said of Carraway during a Thursday afternoon press conference. “That made him a great cop. That made him a great person.”
He had just received his 30-year service pin from the department and was killed in a shooting Wednesday night in Florence County in which six other officers were injured.
The public viewing for Carraway starts at 9 a.m. at the Florence Civic Center. A memorial service will follow at noon.
Carraway’s body was escorted from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to a Marion funeral home on Thursday. A large contingent of law enforcement officers made the trip to bring their fallen brother back to the Pee Dee.
In addition to Carraway, three other Florence police officers were injured in the shooting at a home in Vintage Place off Hoffmeyer Road while a search warrant was being served. Two of them, officers Brian Hart and Travis Scott, have been released from the hospital.
Three deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were also hurt in the shooting, as was a civilian.
Deputy Arie Davis, Investigator Sarah Miller, Investigator Farrah Turner and Sgt. Scott Williamson are all still recovering in the hospital.
