Google+ getting junked after lack of use, security failure

(CNN) - The Google+ social network never really took off, and now it’s being shut down after a major security failure was exposed.
The failed social platform was meant to rival Facebook, but it never gained much of an audience, and those who joined posted little.
Which is probably good for those users, because it was apparently left vulnerable.
Google has said it found a bug that meant the private data of half a million users was unprotected. The Wall Street Journal reported that the situation went on for nearly three years.
This is an error that Google made in its code. The company is taking heat for not disclosing the security problem to the public.
But Google has said there is no evidence that information was misused.
“At the end of the day, this is a mistake on Google's part - a self-inflicted wound, if you will, because they screwed up in the code,” analyst Samuel Burke said on CNN. “Luckily, if Google's correct, it doesn't look like anybody got it.”
But, he added: “This is really a bad situation for Google to be in."
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.