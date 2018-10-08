Hilton Head double shooting suspect arrested in CA

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect wanted in a shooting investigation has been captured in California.
Officials say Reginald Bascom, Jr. was wanted in connection with a shooting on Blazing Star Lane in Hilton Head that sent two men to the hospital on September 16th.
Deputies say a silver Lexus had been seen speeding away from the scene. They say Bascom was driving that Lexus, and he had shot both men.
Bascom remains in custody in California awaiting extradition.
