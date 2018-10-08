Hurricane Michael forms in gulf; Lowcountry impact expected later this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Michael developed Monday morning into a Category 1 hurricane as it moves toward the Florida panhandle.
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Wednesday and Thursday as First Alert Weather Days because of the possible impact of Michael on the Lowcountry.
On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move northward across the Yucatan Channel Monday, and then across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening through Wednesday.
Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.
“It will push into the gulf making landfall and then come up this way into the southeast as a big rain maker and possibly have some gusty winds and isolated tornadoes in particular if we are north and east of the decaying center of circulation,” Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
Rainfall of two to four inches is possible.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it is beginning to make preparations Monday, reviewing its resources ahead of Michael’s impact.
At 11 a.m., the center of Hurricane Michael was located near latitude 21.2 North, longitude 84.9 West.
A northward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday.
On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move northward near the western tip of Cuba this afternoon and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight. Michael will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night, and is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.
Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts.
Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.