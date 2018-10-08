Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 5)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 6 catches for 112 yards in a 27-17 win over Miami. The Summerville alum has 26 catches for 409 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles and 1 sack in a 27-17 win over Miami. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles and 2 pass deflections in a 30-14 win over Jacksonville. The Beaufort native has 26 tackles, 1 interception and 4 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Did not have a catch in a 19-16 win over Dallas. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 34-16 win over Denver.
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in a 27-17 loss to Cincinnati. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 14 tackles, 1 sack and 4.5 TFL.
