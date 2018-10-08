Malaysian PM rallies for successor and former foe Anwar

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, raises the hand of Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Anwar is contesting a by-election in Port Dickson, a southern coastal town, after a lawmaker vacated the seat to make way for Anwar Ibrahim's political comeback. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Vincent Thian)
October 8, 2018

PORT DICKSON, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has campaigned for his designated successor and former foe Anwar Ibrahim, urging voters to support Anwar's return to active politics.

Mahathir's appearance at a political rally Monday night marked the first time in two decades that the two leaders shared the same stage after setting aside a bitter political feud to form an alliance that won a stunning victory in May's national elections.

Anwar was convicted for sodomy in 2015 but freed and pardoned by King Muhammad V after the national elections.

He is expected to easily win a parliamentary by-election to fill a vacant seat for the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday so he can return to parliament and prepare for his eventual takeover from Mahathir.

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, raises hand of Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, right, sits next to Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim deliver his speech during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during a rally for Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysia's reform icon, Anwar Ibrahim, left, delivers his speech during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
From left, Malaysia's reform icon Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and wife of Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Ismail sit together during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech during a rally for Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, left, shakes hands with Anwar Ibrahim during a rally in Port Dickson, Malaysia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad attended a by-election campaign to support his designated successor Anwar Ibrahim. It was the first time in 20 years that the two leaders had shared a campaign stage, after setting aside their long-standing political feud to form an alliance that won in May national elections. Anwar will run in a by-election in the southern coastal town of Port Dickson on Sunday in a bid to return to parliament and prepare for his eventual take-over from Mahathir. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
