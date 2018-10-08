Michael likely to impact the Lowcountry later this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Michael will likely strengthen to Hurricane Michael later today. Michael will move north in the Gulf of Mexico making landfall in northern Florida on Wednesday. As Michael continues to move northward, heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding could be issues here in the Lowcountry. Isolated tornadoes are possible with landfalling hurricanes too. This storm should be very quick moving so extensive, long lasting flooding rainfall is unlikely. We have issued FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Wednesday and Thursday as Michael approaches the area. Stay with LIVE 5 Weather as we pinpoint exact impacts for us here in the Lowcountry!