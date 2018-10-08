Mount Pleasant’s White honored by SEC

White was named the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Week, sharing the honor with Texas A&M’s punter Braden Mann. The sophomore from Mount Pleasant, S.C., tallied 13 points in the Gamecocks’ 37-35 win over Missouri. He hit on all three of his field goal attempts, connecting from a season-long 42 yards on two occasions, and a 33-yard game-winner with just two seconds remaining. All three of his field goals came in the second half when the field conditions were soggy due to a rainstorm, and gave the Gamecocks the lead each time (24-23, 34-32 and 37-35). It was the second game-winner in the final seconds of his young career.