Overnight paving on Clements Ferry Rd. set to begin Monday night

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation and Banks Construction Company will be performing overnight paving on Clements Ferry Road this week.
Crews are expected to be working between 8:30 p.m. and -6 a.m. Monday through Sunday. The goal is to relocate the southbound lane so the crews can barrel off the northbound lane of the project.
The actual traffic shift is expected to happen on Sunday. However, rain in the forecast later this week could impact timing on the project.
Banks Construction encourages drivers to slow down in the area and look out for message boards and pavement markings.
