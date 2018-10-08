People in North Charleston neighborhood sick of noise from I-26

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Residents from the Northwood Estates area and surrounding communities have been advocating for a noise reduction wall to block out noise from Interstate 26.
Residents formed the Concern Citizens Group proposed a noise barrier between the Highway 52 Connector and Highway 78 West.
They said this has been an ongoing issue in which city and county officials have not resolved.
“Well we’ve noticed in the last 10 years, that the noise has gotten exponentially worse,” says Virginia Jamison, city councilwoman for North Charleston District 3. “It’s not going to get better and something needs to be done.”
At the request of the community, Charleston County funded a Noise Abatement Study in 2013.
The study concluded that the wall was not reasonable or feasible as stated by SCDOT.
Charleston County’s statement to Live 5 News says in part:
“At the direction of County Council, staff hired a consultant to complete a noise abatement study along the frontage of Northwood Estates due to noise caused by motorist traveling on I-26 which is owned and maintained by SCDOT. The study concluded that it would not reasonable or feasible to construct a noise abatement wall per the SCDOT Policy on noise abatement. “
Councilwoman Jamison also said the noise is impacting over 300 homes in that community.
Charleston County has developed several other projects including the Palmetto Commerce Interchange that’s focused on reducing traffic and improving access options.
None of the design plans specifically focused on targeting noise reduction.
