Rodent problem plagues North Charleston school, worries parents

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A rodent problem at Garrett Academy in North Charleston has a state agency stepping in for an inspection.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control has been asked by the Charleston County School District on Monday to validate the condition of the food service area.
DHEC said on Monday that they have been contacted by the school and will do a cafeteria inspection.
This comes after photos circulated on the internet of rodents caught in traps inside Garrett Academy.
“It makes my skin crawl actually just to see the photos you showed me,” CCSD Board Member Michael Miller said. “That’s completely unacceptable.”
“The photos being shared on social media of rodents were taken at Garrett High School on/about August 22, 2018,” CCSD said in a statement on Monday. “The traps in the photo were set in one classroom and disposed of by a school staff member who didn’t inform the district’s facilities and maintenance office of the issue.”
CCSD Board Member Kevin Hollinshead said this wasn’t the first time he’s heard of a rodent issue at Garrett.
“I heard about it two years ago,” Hollinshead said.
Miller also said he first heard of the issue years ago but heard about it again a few weeks ago.
“I believe it was addressed and they had some issues that were resolved to my understanding,” Miller said. “I visited the school a couple weeks ago and was told by a member of the staff they had a rodent problem.”
In a statement from the district, a certified pest control specialist has been and is visiting the school three to five times a week.
Parents said on Monday that eases their mind, but said the pictures of dead rodents is shocking and disgusting.
“I feel like it’s unsanitary and I feel like they need to do something about it,” Shakena Brown said.
“I mean children and teachers need to have a safe environment,” Hollinshead said. “Rats breed germs. They can affect people with asthmatic conditions.”
Hollinshead said the operations director told him the railroad tracks and ponds around the back of the school is a breeding ground for rats.
“It’s not one problem you fix one time and it goes away,” Hollinshead said.
DHEC said it would publish the inspection results online once available.
CCSD officials said Monday evening that during last school year $300,000 was spent to repair and fill openings in the school. They also said DHEC will visit Garrett Academy on Tuesday to perform the inspections.
District officials also said there has been no evidence of rodent issues in the kitchen.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.