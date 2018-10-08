Trial to begin for man accused in deadly West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The trial of a Summerville man accused of fatally shooting a woman at a West Ashley apartment complex is scheduled to begin Monday.
William Gule, Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Pamela Burgess. Gule was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, jail records state.
Charleston Police responded to a reported shooting at 8:24 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2015, and found a woman dead inside an apartment in an upstairs bedroom, police said.
Investigators have said they believe the death was domestic related.
Gule, who was denied bond the day after the killing, called the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch and told the dispatcher the he accidentally shot his baby’s mother after the two had an argument over who was keeping their son, according to an affidavit.
According to police, Gule said the shooting happened at 6 a.m. and he did not know if the victim survived the shooting because he left the home with their son.
In addition, investigators say Gule told the dispatcher that he dropped his son off at his father’s home, and he wanted to turn himself in.
