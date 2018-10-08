Trial for woman charged in Horry Co. woman’s disappearance begins Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The trial begins for the woman charged with the disappearance of another woman in Horry County.
Tammy Moorer is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Elvis was last seen in December 2013.
Moorer and her husband, Sidney, are charged with kidnapping.
Sidney Moorer was tried in 2016, but that trial ended in a mistrial. A future trial date for him has not yet been set.
The South Carolina Supreme Court rejected a motion last week to try the Moorers together in the case.
Elvis’s car was found abandoned in the Socastee area. Her body has not been found.
