United Airlines offering nonstop flights between Charleston and Denver

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with United Airlines announced on Monday that it plans to enhance its schedule by offering customers more flights including a daily flight between Charleston and Denver.
The flights are expected to begin next year.
A press release states it’s all being done to enable more customers to easily and conveniently connect to United’s newest destinations.
According to officials, it also allows United to increase the number of departures, offering more connections and reduce the amount of time customers spend waiting at the airport.
“Customers arriving on flights from smaller markets to connect at Denver will have more connection opportunities to get to destinations east and west of Denver,” United officials said."For example, a customer traveling between Billings, Montana and San Diego, California or between Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Detroit now has more connection opportunities to more destinations east and west of Denver."
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.