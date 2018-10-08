What scares SC? Site tracks most-searched phobias by state

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - What are people in South Carolina most afraid of?
With Halloween around the corner, YourLocalSecurity.com decided to find out by tracking the nation’s phobia search results.
It's the second year the home security site compiled such a list.
Overall in 2018, the fear of spirders and fear of people came out at the top of the list.
In South Carolina, the most-searched phobia is the fear of people. Specifically, it’s Anthrophobia, the morbid fear of social situations.
The Palmetto State is one of 11 states that rank at the top for that fear.
Other top search results in other states include the fear of heights, the fear of dying, the fear of needles and the fear of comittment.
Florida's top fear turned out to be the fear of sleeep, while North Carolina's top result was vehopobia, the fear of driving.
In 2017 the top five phobia searches were fear of the unknown, fear of the number 13, fear of clowns, fear of (small, pattern-like) holes, and fear of the ocean.
