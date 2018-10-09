Beaufort Co. deputies investigating skull found near Bristol Sports Arena

HILTON HEAD, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating the discovery of possible human remains on Hilton Head Island.
Deputies say someone discovered what is believed to be a human skull Monday morning in the area of Bristol Sports Arena. The skull was found on top of some pine straw in a landscaped area near the bathrooms at the arena.
Investigators are working to determine where it came from and whether it could be related to any active missing persons cases.
Deputies say the skull will be examined by a forensic anthropologist and subjected to DNA analysis to aid in those determinations. The area was and is being searched for additional remains and/or evidence.
Anyone with information about the skull is asked to contact Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
